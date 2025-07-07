Week Three Theme ‘Art In Action’ At Chautauqua Institution

“Art In Action: Building Community Through The Arts” is the theme of Chautauqua Institution’s third week.

The week will highlight the vital role the arts play in bringing people together and shaping our cultural landscape.

As the arts face growing challenges nationwide, this week convenes artists and cultural leaders from across the country who are using their work to foster connections. Through performances and conversations, the week will explore how the arts build community—and what’s at stake when creative expression is at risk.

The 10:45 a.m. lectures at the Amphitheater will feature the head of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Arts Program Kate Levin today with a keynote on how the arts strengthen communities and civic life.

Tuesday’s lecture will feature Chautauqua Opera Conservatory artistic advisor and world-renowned mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves who will share the mission of The Denyce Graves Foundation: uplifting historically underrecognized musical artists.

Thursday, July 10’s lecture will feature Author and Booker Prize winner George Saunders for a dual presentation with the Literary Arts and Lecture Series, discussing his recent work “Liberation Day” and the cultural impact of storytelling.

On, Friday, July 11, Chautauqua Opera Company is partnering with The Metropolitan Opera for a two-week orchestral workshop of the new operatic adaptation of Saunders’ “Lincoln in the Bardo,” composed by Missy Mazzoli with libretto by Royce Vavrek. The workshop culminates in a first-ever public presentation of orchestral excerpts featuring Christine Goerke, with a post-performance talkback including the creative team and Saunders himself. The workshop begins at 3:15 p.m. in Norton Hall.

Musical entertainment this week will feature Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Friday night and the “Music of Elton John” starring Michael Cavanaugh with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night.

