WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Wegmans Raises $96,777 For United Ways

Wegmans Raises $96,777 For United Ways

By Leave a Comment

Wegmans presents funds raised for United Ways of Chautauqua County’s annual campaign.

Wegmans has helped raise $96,777 for the United Ways of Chautauqua County‘s 2024 Fundraising Campaign.

Each year, Wegmans and its team facilitate several benefit events as well as in-store giving campaigns. The total amount raised this year comes from the “Scan Campaign” at the registers this past spring, the employee payroll pledge campaign, the “250 Club” raffle event, a first-time employee’s and family bowling benefit and the store’s record-breaking golf tournament which happened in September.

The money raised will go toward United Way’s 2024 goal of raising $1.8 million in this year’s first ever countywide campaign.

Gifts made to United Way go to support 48 local programs facilitated by 34 partner agencies – and 100% of donations stay local in Chautauqua County. Last year alone, United Way programs impacted the lives of local residents 32,991 times.

To learn more or to make a donation, text “STRONGERCHQ” to 91999. For campaign materials or to schedule a workplace presentation, contact Communications and Campaign Coordinator Nick Dean at 716-483-1561 ext. 202 or by emailing ndean@uwayscc.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.