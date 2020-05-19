Western New York Region Will Begin Phased-In Reopening on Tuesday



BUFFALO – Chautauqua County will be able to start reopening its economy on Tuesday.

The announcement was made late Monday morning by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference in Buffalo, adding that the region has met all the criteria necessary to begin reopening, including finding an adequate number of contact tracers.

Not all businesses will be able to open Tuesday. Instead, only those listed as Phase One businesses can reopen, and that’s only if they have put in place a plan to protect employees and customers. Businesses and activities that involve construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, agriculture,forestry, and fishing and hunting can resume. Also, Retail businesses that provide Curbside Pickup can also again reopen.

The state is also offering a safety plan template to follow and a business may fill out the provided template to fulfill the requirement, or may develop its own Safety Plan.

The next step for Western New York is to enter Phase 2 of reopening, which includes retail, professional services, administrative support and real estate/rentals and leasing. The governor had said Phase 2 will not begin until at least two weeks after phase 1.

All non essential businesses in the state were closed in Mid March as part of governor Cuomo’s New York on Pause executive order.