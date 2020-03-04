Westfield Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges Connected to Bilking $238,000 from Company Funds

BUFFALO – A Westfield woman pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

The US Attorneys Office in Buffalo say 42-year-old Alicia Raynor entered the plea Tuesday. She was the business manager for Compassion at Home Inc. and was accused of diverting approximately more than 238,000 from the company’s bank account for her own personal use.

Raynor faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She is scheduled for sentencing July 8.