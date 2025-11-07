‘What Are You?’ Exhibit By Fileve Tlaloc Opens Saturday At Pearl City Clay House

Gallery exhibition, “What Are You?” by artist and anthropologist Fileve Tlaloc opens this Saturday at Pearl City Clay House.

The exhibit, presented with assistance from an SLFX Fellowship, will have a public reception beginning at 6:00 p.m. and a brief artist talk at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Fileve Tlaloc is a multigenerational, Creole–South African–American artist and trained anthropologist who has lived and worked among the Haudenosaunee for more than fifteen years. Born and raised in New York City, she brings a unique perspective to her work, blending historical inquiry with artistic expression.

Her practice centers on the representation of human and animal forms, using cultural symbols to reflect relationships and explore the emotional and physical conditions of human struggle between power and peace, injustice and freedom, and across intersections of race, geography, gender, and nature.

As a multicultural, multinational, and multiracial artist, Tlaloc investigates identity and the complexity of human experience. Through her anthropological lens and visual storytelling, she invites audiences to engage deeply with questions of belonging, resilience, and connection.

Pearl City Clay House is located at 220 East 2nd St in Downtown Jamestown, and is a program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc.