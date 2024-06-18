Wicked Warren’s To Open July 13 in Downtown Jamestown

Wicked Warren’s will open in downtown Jamestown on July 13.

The brewpub will be located in the former Jamestown Brewing building at the corner of West Third and Washington Streets.

Wicked Warren’s brewing operation will be overseen by Head Brewer Drew Erlandson who has over 15 years of brewing experience in home, large production, and craft brewing. Dave Waller will assist Erlandson at the Jamestown facility, while Sloan Milne will head operations in Warren, Pennsylvania.

The taproom in Jamestown will feature over 10 selections of rotating beers.

The brewpub will open on Saturday, July 13 with a celebration that includes special beer releases, food, and live music.

Other new features coming to the Jamestown location include a 400-person banquet facility, special events, a Speakeasy bar, and roof top patio.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board approved $243,000 in tax incentives for the Wicked Warren’s project, including up to $63,124 in sales tax exemptions, $23,250 in mortgage tax exemptions, and $156,670 in property tax exemptions over a 10 year period.

The IDA also approved $950,000 low-interest loan for the project.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation also approved a $350,000 20-year loan at 5% interest.

Wicked Warren’s is expected to have 26 positions once open.