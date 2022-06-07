WIVB: Nick Langworthy to run for 23rd Congressional District, Force Primary Against Paladino

WIVB is reporting that State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is running for the 23rd Congressional district.

The Buffalo TV station said sources confirmed that Langworthy is entering the race as Chris Jacobs’ substitution. A substitution can occur when there is a declination by another candidate.

Langworthy’s name will be on both the Republican and Conservative lines. Because of Jacobs’ declination, Langworthy does not need the required signatures typically needed to get on the ballot in a primary.

Jacobs’ decision not to run came after recent comments he made regarding gun laws that received extreme pushback from fellow Republicans.

Carl Paladino announced his run Friday in response to Chris Jacobs ending his bid to stay in the House.

Tompkins County legislator Mike Sigler previously said he would enter the race, but told WIVB on Friday that he would be stepping aside to put his support behind Langworthy.

Former Tom Reed staffer, Joe Sempolinski, stated on Twitter that he is only running in the Special Election to fill out the remaining term of his former boss. He said he has not made an endorsement for the primary yet.

Representation of the 23rd Congressional District is up for grabs following the resignation of Congressman Tom Reed last month. He had announced more than a year ago that he would not be seeking another term, following an allegation of sexual misconduct by a lobbyist.

The Republican primary election will take place August 23.