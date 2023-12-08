Wizards Of Winter Perform At The Reg Tonight

The Wizards of Winter will perform their Holiday rock opera, “The Christmas Dream,” at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts tonight.

The 11-member ensemble features former members of The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blue Oyster Cult, Rainbow, and Broadway veterans.

“The Christmas Dream” is a musical journey in search of the meaning of Christmas highlighted by rock and pop music, and vocal harmonies evoking memories and emotions of Decembers past. Audiences can expect stage theatrics, holiday fun and a visit from Mrs. Claus.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available at the door or at reglenna.com