WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Woman Dies in House Fire in Fredonia on Tuesday

Woman Dies in House Fire in Fredonia on Tuesday

By Leave a Comment

A woman died in a house fire in the village of Fredonia Tuesday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Officials report Fredonia fire crews were called to 111 Center Street just before 6 a.m. Residents in the upstairs apartment were able to escape without injury with a first floor resident having to break a bedroom window to escape. She was injured in the process and taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment and released.

Another resident of the downstairs apartment, 70-year old Patricia Ulkins, wasn’t able to escape and died in the fire.

Firefighters determined the fire started on the first floor of the home but there was so much damage that they do not know the cause. It is not considered suspicious in nature but an investigation is continuing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.