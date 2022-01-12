Woman Dies in House Fire in Fredonia on Tuesday

A woman died in a house fire in the village of Fredonia Tuesday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Officials report Fredonia fire crews were called to 111 Center Street just before 6 a.m. Residents in the upstairs apartment were able to escape without injury with a first floor resident having to break a bedroom window to escape. She was injured in the process and taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment and released.

Another resident of the downstairs apartment, 70-year old Patricia Ulkins, wasn’t able to escape and died in the fire.

Firefighters determined the fire started on the first floor of the home but there was so much damage that they do not know the cause. It is not considered suspicious in nature but an investigation is continuing.