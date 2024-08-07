WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Women In Networking Program To Feature TRC Speakers

Jacqueline Phelps, Terri Johnson

The Women in Networking Chautauqua program will feature speakers from The Resource Center this month.

The lunch program will take place at noon on Thursday, August 8.

It will focus on small business services offered by The Resource Center. Speakers will include QAQI & Compliance Assistant Executive Director Jacqueline Phelps and Director of Employment and Community Support Terri Johnson.

The Resource Center has been providing services to persons with disabilities in the Chautauqua County area since 1958 and has grown into a comprehensive agency providing services to thousands of persons with all types and levels of disabilities. The Resource Center’s Manufacturing Division, Allied Industries, has been working with local and regional manufacturers for over 30 years. Allied provides reliable, supervised and enthusiastic employees to tackle production bottlenecks and add value through labor-intensive processes

Cost to attend the lunch in person is $18 with check or credit card. This event will take place at Jamestown Community College, Carnahan Building, Room 120. To make a reservation, or for more information on this monthly program, contact the Small Business Development Center at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.

