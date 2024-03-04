Work On Chautauqua Lake Bridge Begins Today

Work on the Chautauqua Lake bridge starts today.

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports that the New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect closures and lane shifts along Interstate 86 in the area of the bridges over Chautauqua Lake in Bemus Point.

Traffic will be impacted in the following areas:

– The Exit 10 (Long Point State Park) ramp from eastbound I-86 to westbound State Route 430 will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Motorists traveling westbound on State Route 430 will be detoured using Interstate 86, Exit 11.

– Westbound I-86 will be closed to traffic between Exit 10 and Exit 9 from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. beginning Tuesday to Friday. Motorists should follow posted detours.

– Interstate 86 traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions will be closed between Exit 9 and Exit 11 from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8 to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. Motorists should follow posted detours.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, traffic on I-86 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the westbound side of the I-86 bridges. This traffic pattern will continue for the remainder of the 2024 construction season.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

Follow NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.