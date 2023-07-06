World’s Strongest Man, Local Legend Don Reinhoudt Has Died

A former World’s Strongest Man and Chautauqua County legend, Don Reinhoudt, has died.

Formerly of Brocton and then Lily Dale, Reinhoudt died Monday following a one-car accident on Glasgow Road in the town of Pomfret. The exact cause of death is not known at this time. Reinhoudt was 78.

Reinhoudt was a former powerlifter and strongman. He won the International Powerlifting World Powerlifting Superheavyweight Championship four consecutive times between 1973 and 1976.

He also won the World’s Strongest Man in 1979.

From 1978 to 1980, Reinhoudt set world records in the 8,000-pound trolley pull, 10,000-pound trolley pull, 20,000-pound Mack truck pull, 3,000- pound barrel press and 1,000-pound girl lift. Those honors earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Reinhoudt retired from competition in August 1980.

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame President Randy Anderson remembered Reinhoudt, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983, “Don was inducted into our Hall of Fame for his incredible feats of strength and powerlifting, both as an amateur and as a professional. I can’t even begin to tell you how many World Records he held or how many World Championships he set.”

County Executive PJ Wendel shared his memories of Reinhoudt in a statement, “I’m saddened to learn the news of Don’s passing. I will remember Don for his heart, which was as big as the rest of his body. He was a true ambassador for Chautauqua County. He especially took care in assisting area youth, as demonstrated by his time working with our Youth Bureau from 1984 to 2007. He also served as the division’s director.”

Anderson said he remembered Reinhoudt coming to schools for assemblies to perform feats of strength, “Blowing up water bottles, ripping up license plates in half, picking up weights with his teeth. But then he had a tremendous message for the students about never giving up, believing in yourself, you can be anything you want to be. The students at our school were just mesmerized by Don and all they wanted to do was touch him. It was like he was Superman.”

Don Reinhoudt was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. He is also an inductee of the World Power Lifting Hall of Fame, United States Power Lifting Hall of Fame, Fredonia High School Sports Hall of Fame, Association of Old Time Barbell & Strongmen Hall of Fame, New York Power Lifting Hall of Fame, and National Strength and Power Hall of Fame.

We’ll share the full interview with Randy Anderson about Don Reinhoudt on tonight’s Community Matters at 5:00 p.m. on WRFA.