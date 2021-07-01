WRFA Announces Changes to Program Line Up

WRFA Radio will be making changes to our weekly schedule, beginning Monday, July 5. While most of our program schedule will remain as it is, we have had to make a few adjustments due to some syndicated programs no longer being produced. In addition, we’ve also changed the times when some programs are broadcast, to better accommodate their actual length, as produced and delivered to the radio station.

Here’s a complete rundown…..

NEW PROGRAMS ON WRFA

Programs that are being added to our weekly line up:

Afterglow ( Tuesdays at 7pm, Sundays at 8pm ) – Local jazz and popular song from the Great American Songbook.

( ) – Local jazz and popular song from the Great American Songbook. Time Machine from the Current ( Tuesdays at 10pm ) – Taking an historical look at rock music.

( ) – Taking an historical look at rock music. Latino USA ( Wednesday at 11am ) – Providing coverage of news and issues affecting the Latin/Hispanic communities.

( ) – Providing coverage of news and issues affecting the Latin/Hispanic communities. Activist Radio ( Thursdays at 11am ) – A program “for all Americans who are not in the wealthiest one percent of the US population.”

( ) – A program “for all Americans who are not in the wealthiest one percent of the US population.” Global Village ( Sundays at 5am ) – A wide range of world music.

( ) – A wide range of world music. Live at the Bop Stop (Sundays at 2pm) – Live jazz performances from Cleveland’s premier listening room.

___

OUTGOING PROGRAMS

Programs that are no longer being produced are being removed from our weekly line up. These programs include:

Mayo Clinic Radio (Tuesdays at 11am)

(Tuesdays at 11am) Backstory with the American History Guys (Wednesdays at 2pm)

(Wednesdays at 2pm) Your Weekly Constitutional (Thursdays at 11am, Saturdays at 8am)

(Thursdays at 11am, Saturdays at 8am) Sounds from the Global Village (Sundays at 5am)

(Sundays at 5am) Modern Jazz (Sundays at 1pm)

(Sundays at 1pm) Upstate Radio Theater (Sundays at 9pm)

___ ___

SAME PROGRAM, DIFFERENT TIME

Programs that are not new to WRFA, but are now being broadcast at a new time:

MONDAY

Nature Podcast – 9am (Previously Thursday at 2:30pm) The Science Podcast – 9:30am (Previously Monday at 10am) Sea Change Radio – 10am (Previously Monday at 9am)



TUESDAY

Milk Street Radio – 9am (Previously Tuesday at 10am) Allegheny Front – 10am Previously Tuesday at 9am) Between the Lines – 10:30am (Previously Tuesday at 9:30am) Book Worm – 11am (Previously Wednesday at 10:30am)



WEDNESDAY

Earth Eats – 9am (Previously Wednesday at 10am) Legislative Gazette – 10am (Previously Wednesday at 9am) Planetary Radio – 10:30am (Previously Wednesday at 9:30am)



THURSDAY

Splendid Table – 9am (Previously Thursday at 10am) Capitol Connection – 10am (Previously Monday at 10am) TUC Radio – 10:30am (Previously Thursday at 9:30 am) New World Notes – 2:30pm (Previously Thursday at 9 am)



FRIDAY

Big Picture Science – 9am (Previously Friday at 11 am) Bioneers – 11am (Previously Friday at 9 am) 51% – 11:30 am (Previously Friday at 9:30 am)



SUNDAY

Footlight Parade – 9pm (Previously Sunday at 8 pm)



Questions, comments, concerns, or future programming suggestions can be sent to WRFA Station Manager Jason Sample at WRFA @ RegLenna.com.