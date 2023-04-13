WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 13, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 13

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI APR 14

Infinity student recital – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Ben Bracey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny Sales – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jess Royer – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APR 15

The Probables – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Bushan and the Magic Beans – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Cindy Haight – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Adrianna and Iggy (Public Water Supply) – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Untouchables – Grace & Abe’s – Westfield

Lenny Sales – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

HonkyTonk Heroes – Balloons – Ellicottville

Nate Mahaffey – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Moving On – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 16

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kallie Williams – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON APR 17

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 19