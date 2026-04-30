WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 30, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APR 30

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

FRI MAY 01

Bill Ward (Texas Music Celebration) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Trever Stribing – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Holly Abers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Brooke Surgener – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT MAY 02

Ultimate Eagles Tribute – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

PA Line – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Encore Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo/Honky Tonk Heroes – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Charity Nuse – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jesse James Weston – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Whiskey Joe – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Elks Lodge – Warren, PA

Miranda Wilcox and Haden Gold – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Swamp Yankees – Apollo Canna Co – Salamanca

Reset To Vinyl – Angry Bird BBQ – Dunkirk

Ralphie’s Gone Blind, Virus X, Cheap Thrill and Gooch – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley

SUN MAY 03

Ion Sky unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Midnight Frolic – The White Inn – Fredonia

Jay Baumgardner – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

WED MAY 06