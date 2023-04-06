WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 6, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU APR 06

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI APR 07

Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ion Sky unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Backlog – The Tap Room – Westfield

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APR 08

Hot At Bats and Tempus – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

1980 Something – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

SON acoustic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jackie Bielata – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown

Eliot Road Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tim Wright – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: Champions – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 09

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 10

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 12