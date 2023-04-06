WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 6, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
THU APR 06
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI APR 07
- Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Backlog – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT APR 08
- Hot At Bats and Tempus – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- 1980 Something – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- SON acoustic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jackie Bielata – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown
- Eliot Road Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tim Wright – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Champions – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 09
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 10
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 12
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Lost King – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
