WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 9, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU APR 09

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI APR 10

Jerod Eggleston – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jesse Taylor Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Check 1 2 3 – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga

Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

2 A.M. – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Acoustic Randy – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Eberwine and Friends – The Tap Room – Westfield

Doug Phillips – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Wuthering Heights – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT APR 11

Two for Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Rick, Rich and Russ of aKoostikly Challenged – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Assembly – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington

Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman

Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

White Bronco – Nickel Plate Depot – Brocton

Jim Ronan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Vinny & The Mudflaps – Clarendon VFW – Clarendon, PA

SUN APR 12

Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti

Rob Clark – The White Inn – Fredonia

MON APR 13

Flamenco Vivo in Tablao: An Intimate Flamenco Experience – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

TUE APR 14

Memory Cafe featuring Guided Bird Painting with Joe Grice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

WED APR 15