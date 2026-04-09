WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 9, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU APR 09
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI APR 10
- Jerod Eggleston – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jesse Taylor Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Check 1 2 3 – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga
- Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- 2 A.M. – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Acoustic Randy – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Eberwine and Friends – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Doug Phillips – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Wuthering Heights – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT APR 11
- Two for Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Rick, Rich and Russ of aKoostikly Challenged – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Assembly – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington
- Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman
- Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- White Bronco – Nickel Plate Depot – Brocton
- Jim Ronan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- Vinny & The Mudflaps – Clarendon VFW – Clarendon, PA
SUN APR 12
- Jim Ronan – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Rob Clark – The White Inn – Fredonia
MON APR 13
- Flamenco Vivo in Tablao: An Intimate Flamenco Experience – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
TUE APR 14
- Memory Cafe featuring Guided Bird Painting with Joe Grice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
WED APR 15
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
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