WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 07, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.

THU Aug 07

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, Kody & Herren – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk

Pat Cook – Ahira Hall Memorial Library – Brocton

FRI Aug 08

Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 1) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

Infinity Student Recital Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown

Comedy Fest Stand-Up Live – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Dean Wells – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Russell

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Lakewood Rod and Gun – Lakewood

Josh Roy – Liberty Vineyards – Sheridan

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

SAT Aug 09

Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 2) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

7th Annual Heron Trail 5K Weekend (Day 1) – Heron Events Center – Sherman

Mister Green – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors – National Comedy Center – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Jon Stewart – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Hello City (Barenaked Ladies Tribute), Off the Grid – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Sweet Jane – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Hollywood Mafia – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Part McFly – Spike Daileys – Dunkirk

Local Underground – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

No Consensus (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville

Black Rock Beatles – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

SUN Aug 10

Cattoopalooza 2025 (Day 3) – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

7th Annual Heron Trail 5K Weekend (Day 2) – Heron Events Center – Sherman

Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Charity Nuse – National Comedy Center – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – The Forester – Warren

Red & Slim – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Two Towns – Fredonia Beaver Club – Fredonia

We Speak Canadian – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

TUE Aug 12

Memory Cafe w/Deb Eck – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Harrys Hooligans – Ribs N Bones – Warren

OsbornNash – Alexanders on the Lake – Findley Lake

WED Aug 13