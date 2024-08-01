WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 1, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU AUG 01
- In Crowd – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (outside on Third Street) – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The High Life Duo – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- GrooVe Bros – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Interstate Daydream – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Aaron and Boaz Mecham – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk
- Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI AUG 02
- The Untouchables – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (outside on Third Street) – Jamestown
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Happy Days Band – Ellington Town Square (town picnic) – Ellington
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Connor and Isabella – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams & Co. – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT AUG 03
- Ben Bracey – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Smackdab – National Comedy Center – Jamestown
- Rock Avenue – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Cause/Lucky is the Lion – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Kallie Williams & Co. – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jason Lawergren – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Flight – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Ellington Town Square (town picnic) – Ellington
- Retrophonics – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Meecham Twins – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Hunter Stewart Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille
- Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Juvenile Characteristics/Pedro and the Smooth Cats/The Fractures – The Cooler – Sherman
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN AUG 04
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ten Pound Hammer/Holly Ambers and Stillwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON AUG 05
- Justin Wheeler – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
TUE AUG 06
- Last Call Band – The Fish – Bemus Point
WED AUG 07
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park’s Goranson bandshell – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Angel Busch – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
