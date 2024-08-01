WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 1, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU AUG 01

In Crowd – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (outside on Third Street) – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The High Life Duo – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

GrooVe Bros – Busti Tap House – Busti

Interstate Daydream – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Aaron and Boaz Mecham – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Porcelain Busdrivers – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI AUG 02

The Untouchables – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts (outside on Third Street) – Jamestown

Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – The Fish – Bemus Point

Happy Days Band – Ellington Town Square (town picnic) – Ellington

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Triangle – Randolph

Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Connor and Isabella – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Afraid of Human – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams & Co. – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT AUG 03

Ben Bracey – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Smackdab – National Comedy Center – Jamestown

Rock Avenue – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The Cause/Lucky is the Lion – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Kallie Williams & Co. – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jason Lawergren – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Flight – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Ellington Town Square (town picnic) – Ellington

Retrophonics – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Meecham Twins – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Hunter Stewart Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mavyille

Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Juvenile Characteristics/Pedro and the Smooth Cats/The Fractures – The Cooler – Sherman

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN AUG 04

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ten Pound Hammer/Holly Ambers and Stillwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON AUG 05

Justin Wheeler – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

TUE AUG 06

Last Call Band – The Fish – Bemus Point

WED AUG 07