WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 10, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU AUG 10
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Olivia Frances and Miranda Wilcox – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Marty’s Bubblegum Machine – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- The Probables with Smilo and the Ghost – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk
- No Consensus – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI AUG 11
- Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- St. Vith – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- In Crowd – Third and Main streets (Jamestown Cruise-In) – Jamestown
- Dirty Blanket – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dean Wells – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
SAT AUG 12
- White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Eric Brewer & Friends – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- 5 Second Rule – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Yachtfathers – The Fish – Bemus Point
- DTO & The Full House – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Elemental (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN AUG 13
- Rob Jewett – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Nerds Gone Wild – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward and Sallyanndra – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED AUG 16
- Ben Bracey – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Nu Juice – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Nick Slagle – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
