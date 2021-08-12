WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 12, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU AUG 12
- Bill Ward w/ John Cross and Amanda Barton – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
- Mark Mincarelli – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Davey O – The Fish – Bemus Point
FRI AUG 13
- Heron Summer Series: Eric Brewer and Phriends and Matty & The Pickles – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Michael Glabicki Duo – Chautauqua Belle Summer Concert Series – Mayville
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – JWilly’s Que & Cream – Jamestown
- Midnight Smoke – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Michael Hund – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at the Reg: Queen Bees – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT AUG 14
- Heron Summer Series: Steve Davis Group and DJ Jim Blomquist – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
- Model Citizen and Hellz Bellz – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Brian K. Chase – Cockaigne Ski Lodge – Cherry Creek
- The Untouchables – Chautauqua Belle Dinner Cruise – Mayville
- Mountain Run Bluegrass Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- 5 Second Rule feat. Max Doud – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Brass Transit (Chicago tribute band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
SUN AUG 15
- Big Inlet Big Band featuring John Cross, Amanda Barton, Pat Cook, Bill Ward and more – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tim Bartlett – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Good-Eyed Ear – The Hideaway – Steamburg
MON AUG 16
- Bill Ward – Andriaccio’s – Mayville
WED AUG 18
- Movies at the Reg: Queen Bees (2pm matinee) – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
