WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 17, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
THU AUG 17
- The Reg Presents: The Music of Billy Joel starring Michael Cavanaugh with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Backlog with Lenny and the Landshark – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Derek Davis Trio – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Pat Cook: Ladies of Country – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Jazz Night with Sarah Ozga – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI AUG 18
- Crop Circle Workshop with Fishgutzz – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Farrow – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dual Identity – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: It Ain’t Over (Yogi Berra documentary) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT AUG 19
- Michael Glabicki (of Rusted Root) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- The Assembly – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jacob Swanson – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Grand Larseny – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Backlog – Celoron Moose – Celoron
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Bucked Up – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Apple Jacks – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Mayville Bluegrass Festival – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Assembly – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- Afraid of Human – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN AUG 20
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dam Near Famous – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sundays with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON AUG 21
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Mandy Thorpe – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
TUE AUG 22
- Tyler McClain – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Andriaccio’s – Mayville
WED AUG 23
- Kyle Gustafson – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jesse Weston – The Fish – Bemus Point
