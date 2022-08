WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 18, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 18

Third Thursday summer concert series featuring Cold Lazarus and Well Worn Boot – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Jazz night with Jim Madden and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Some Kinda Trouble – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI AUG 19

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

SON – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Top Gun: Maverick – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 20

Beyond The Blue III series featuring Jimkata, The Comb Down, Caleb Hawley, Organ Fairchild and Funk You – The Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman

Kyle Gustafson – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

The Probables – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Mick Fury – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN AUG 21

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Adam McKillip – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

JB Martin and Smokin Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Akoostically Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

The Rooftop Project – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON AUG 22

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED AUG 24