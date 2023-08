WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 24, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU AUG 24

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Jim Madden and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – Andriaccio’s – Mayville

23 Skidoo – Lakeside Park – Mayville

FRI AUG 25

Ben Bracey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Sixpence – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jim & Scott Acoustics – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Brown Dog Acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point

Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT AUG 26

Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

Drew Minton & Lena Morano (The Assembly) – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ladders & Penny Racer – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Evan Dillon – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Living Room Jam Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jesse & Erika – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

1980 Something – The Fish – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo and Company – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Lenny Sales – The Cooler – Sherman

Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg

SUN AUG 27

Backlog – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lucky is the Lion – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point

Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ion Sky trio – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON AUG 28

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Adam Bronstein – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE AUG 29

Paul Hunter – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

WED AUG 30