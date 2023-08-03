WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 3, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
THU AUG 03
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jesse Smith – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Kokomo Time Band – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI AUG 04
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ben Bracey – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Hello City – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Catch Phrase – Long Point State Park – Bemus Point
- The Saloonatics – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT AUG 05
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Friends – Lucy Fest street party at Spring and Third streets – Jamestown
- Deep Fried and Dipped in Honey – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown
- Sixpence – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Acoustria – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Doug Phillips Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
SUN AUG 06
- Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Last Call – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Untouchables – The Cooler – Sherman
- Sunday Sessions with Brian Hanna – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON AUG 07
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
TUE AUG 08
- Dan Baney – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
WED AUG 09
- Gavin Paterniti – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: The Wedding Singer – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
