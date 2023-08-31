WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – August 31, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU AUG 31
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bill Beggs Quartet – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- OsbornNash – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI SEP 01
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rick Magee Duo – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Mo Porter Band – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SAT SEP 02
- Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Northern Accents (Tom Petty tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
- Seismic Urge and E5SC4P3 – The Fish – Bemus Point
- New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokehouse – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Backlog – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
SUN SEP 03
- Jamestown Labor Day Festival featuring music by Jamestown Municipal Band, Pollywood Nights, For The People, Porcelain Busdrivers, Harmony Express, Charity Nuse and Rafaloski, SON and Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – Basil & Bones – Jamestown
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Probables with Kev Rowe and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON SEP 04
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- SON – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Pendleton Station – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jesse James Weston – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED SEP 06
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Jules – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
