WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 11, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU DEC 11
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI DEC 12
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – A Slice of Home – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Tito & Dave – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga
- Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Mike & Jenn – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT DEC 13
- Circuit Aura – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox & Tetris Effect – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Pearl City Jazz – Levant Wesleyan Church – Falconer
- Elly Vahey & Doug Phillips – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Slim & Red – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Bill Ward & John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ryah & Markus – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Jesse & Erika – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bill Ward and Friends – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
- Gavin Paterniti – The Tap Room – Westfield
WED DEC 17
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Rob Fisher – The Cooler – Sherman
