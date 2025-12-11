WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 11, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU DEC 11

Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI DEC 12

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – A Slice of Home – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Tito & Dave – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga

Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Mike & Jenn – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT DEC 13

Circuit Aura – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox & Tetris Effect – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Pearl City Jazz – Levant Wesleyan Church – Falconer

Elly Vahey & Doug Phillips – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Slim & Red – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Bill Ward & John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ryah & Markus – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Jesse & Erika – The Cooler – Sherman

Bill Ward and Friends – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

Gavin Paterniti – The Tap Room – Westfield

WED DEC 17