WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 18, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU DEC 18
- Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Sweet Jane Band – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Songwriters Circle Series featuring Molly Conrad, Rob Lytle and Brooke Surgener – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
FRI DEC 19
- Gavin Paterniti – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Mosaic Foundation with Duke Fiorella – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Nathan Fiscus – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jeff Fetterman Band – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: The Baltimorons – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT DEC 20
- Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Black Widow – War Veterans Recreation Kitchen & Pool – Jamestown
- Lenin-McCarthy – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Afraid of Human – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Kenny Anderson – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED DEC 24
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
