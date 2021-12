WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 30, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU DEC 30

Karate Sleepover’s Open Mic Comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

FRI DEC 31

Harley and the Mahaffey Brothers – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

Jeff Fetterman Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ron Yarman – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SAT JAN 01

Data’s Slick Shoes with Matthew Larson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ron Yarman – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Doug Phillips – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Two for Flinching – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Justin Gray – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Backlog – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

PA Line – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN JAN 02

Jamestown Rebels home game – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

MON JAN 03

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 05