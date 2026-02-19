WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – February 19, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU FEB 19

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Songwriters Circle series featuring Fuzzy Thurston, Lara Herscovitch and William Downe – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

FRI FEB 20

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Open mic with Logan Alexander – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Kris Meekins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Uncle Leo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: F1 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 21

PA Line – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Sirens Echo – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Assembly Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Tennessee Whiskey – The Grandview – Ellington

We Speak Canadian – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tito – The Cooler – Sherman

Sweet Jane Band – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN FEB 22

Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED FEB 25