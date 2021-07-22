WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 22, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUL 22
- Alex Kates Duo – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI JUL 23
- Heron Summer Concert Series: Danielle Ponder – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Dark Water Duo – Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at the Reg: Cruella – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 24
- Heron Summer Concert Series: Joe and Sans, Mikaela Davis, The Arcadian Wild, Driftwood – The Heron Farm and Event Center – Sherman
- Summer Fest at Southern Tier Brewing Co. ft. Big Sauce Trio, Money Shot, and We Speak Canadian – Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Yachtfathers and Nothing but Time – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Queen Flash (Queen Tribute band) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
- Movies at the Reg: Cruella – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown (Matinee)
- Free Riverside Saturday ft. Airplane – Comedy Center Park – Jamestown
SUN JUL 25
- Kindness Benefit Concert for Cassie Smith, featuring We Speak Canadian, After Today, Session 6, members of The Hallow Society
- Rooftop Project Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Bill Ward and Scott McElhaney – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- E5C4P3 (Escape) – Chautauqua Lake Pops Floating Stage – Mayville
MON JUL 26
- Bill Ward & Doug Yeomans – Andriaccio’s – Dunkirk
WED JUL 28
- Chautauqua Theater Company – Mayville Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Movies at the Reg: Lost Boys – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
THU JULY 29
- Derek Davis Duo – Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Pearl City Jazz – Falconer Park – Falconer
