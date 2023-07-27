WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 27, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUL 27
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- The Assembly – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Midnight Growlers – Lakeside Park – Mayville
FRI JUL 28
- Kody & Herren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Matthew Crays – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Acoustic Jukebox – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Fred Leopard – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Joy Ride – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 29
- Jess Royer Trio and Rusty B – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- In Crowd – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jesse Taylor Smith – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
- Hellz Bellz – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- JenuineCello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Bad Habit – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Brianna Blankenship – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Old Dogs New Tricks – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
SUN JUL 30
- Mick Fury – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Untouchables – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Mid Life Crisis – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
MON JUL 31
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- OsbornNash – The Fish – Bemus Point
WED AUG 02
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Socks in the Frying Pan (from Ireland) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
