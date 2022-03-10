WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 10, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI MAR 11
- Donny Frauenhofer Trio – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Bill Ward – South Dayton Hotel – South Dayton
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Good-Eyed Ear – Warren American Legion – Warren
- Darkwater Duo – Pub 302 (formerly RalphE’s Pub) – Warren
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SAT MAR 12
- Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler Smilo and Tom DeCecco (Smilo & The Ghost) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Twisted Lid – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Tim Britt Band – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
- Mo’ Porter Band – Holiday Valley Resort – Ellicottville
- Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SUN MAR 13
- The Reg Presents: Catapult – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tui Osborne – Holiday Valley Resort – Ellicottville
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine (matinee) – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
MON MAR 14
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 16
- Movies at The Reg: Parallel Mothers – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SAT APR 09
- Sydney Irving & The Mojo with South 62 – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
