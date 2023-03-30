WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 30, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 30

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Karl-Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAR 31

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Kyle Gustafson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown

The Chillbillys – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT APR 01

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip – The Empty Pint – Lakewood

Jamie Smith Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Nick Slagle – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman

Blue Morning – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN APR 02

Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Akoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Backlog – The Clinton Restaurant – Salamanca

MON APR 03

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville

WED APR 05