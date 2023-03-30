WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 30, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAR 30
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Karl-Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAR 31
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Kyle Gustafson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Jamestown Audubon Society – Jamestown
- The Chillbillys – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT APR 01
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Romeo and Juliet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Steve Johnson, Matt Gronquist and Adam McKillip – The Empty Pint – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – The Cooler Cafe – Sherman
- Blue Morning – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN APR 02
- Little Theatre presents: Little Women – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Akoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Backlog – The Clinton Restaurant – Salamanca
MON APR 03
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna and Friends – Balloons – Ellicottville
WED APR 05
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
