WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 3, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU MAR 03

Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI MAR 04

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Gabe Stillman – Balloons – Ellicottville

Wasted Whiskey – Captain Ale – Dunkirk

Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

SAT MAR 05

Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek

Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Blue Morning – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Movies at The Reg: Spider-Man: No Way Home – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 06

Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine (matinee) – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

MON MAR 07

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED MAR 09