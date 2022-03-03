WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 3, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU MAR 03
- Karate Sleepover’s comedy open mic – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Karl/Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI MAR 04
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Gabe Stillman – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Wasted Whiskey – Captain Ale – Dunkirk
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
SAT MAR 05
- Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Nick Slagle – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Backlog – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow – Cockaigne Ski Club – Cherry Creek
- Erika & Jesse – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- Blue Morning – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Spider-Man: No Way Home – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 06
- Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Little Theatre presents: Almost Maine (matinee) – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
MON MAR 07
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 09
- Movies at The Reg: Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
