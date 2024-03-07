WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 7, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI MAR 08
- Adam McKillip – Forte – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Brown Dog acoustics – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Sixpence – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Echoes on Water – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- FARROW – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT MAR 09
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams and Co. – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Probables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Origin – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 10
- Black Widow acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON MAR 11
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
TUE MAR 12
- Adam Gould – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
WED MAR 13
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Perfect Days – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply