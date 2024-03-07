WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 7, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI MAR 08

Adam McKillip – Forte – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Brown Dog acoustics – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Jamie Smith – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Sixpence – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Echoes on Water – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

FARROW – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT MAR 09

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kallie Williams and Co. – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Probables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Origin – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN MAR 10

Black Widow acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 11

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

TUE MAR 12

Adam Gould – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

WED MAR 13