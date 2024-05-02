WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 2, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 02
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Brian Hanna – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI MAY 03
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brooke Surgener – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Campfire Junkie – Ashville General Store – Ashville
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Echoes on Water – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
SAT MAY 04
- Taylor ReMaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – Randolph VFW – Randolph
- Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Davis & Miller (Miller & The Other Sinners) – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Kung Fu Panda 4 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 05
- Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
MON MAY 06
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 08
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Wicked Little Letters – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
