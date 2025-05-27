WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 29, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 29

  • Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Bill Ward – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
  • Dark Water Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
  • Lenny & the Landshark – Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warrens – Warren

FRI May 30

  • Movies at the Reg: The Legend of Ochi – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
  • Drew & Lena of The Assembly – Brazil Lounge/Labyrinth – Jamestown
  • Porcelain Train (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown 
  • Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
  • Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
  • Tiny Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Jamie Luli – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

SAT May 31

  • White Bronco – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Backlog – Village Casino – Bemus Point
  • North Shore – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
  • Battle of the Bands – Clarendon VFW Pavilion – Clarendon
  • Keith Medley – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Riff Riders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Still Bill – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
  • Henrys Summer Kitchen – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
  • BCW – Bull Frog – Jamestown
  • Pedro & the Smooth Cats – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

SUN June 01

  • Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
  • Gary Bickerstaff – Forester Restaurant – Warren
  • Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE June 03

  • Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – The Music Barn – Fredonia
  • Jerod Eggleston – Ribs n Bones – Warren

WED June 04

  • Movies at the Reg: Pride – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

 

