WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 10, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 10

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI NOV 11

Donna the Buffalo with In Crowd – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Eberwine – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

SAT NOV 12

Black Violin: Give Thanks tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Odd Atrocity and Mala Sangre – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

The Derek Davis Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Wasted Whiskey – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Justin Gray – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Evan Dillion Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

Uptown Fever – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

SUN NOV 13

Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Akoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 14

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 16