WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 10, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 10

  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Karate Sleepover open mic comedy – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
  • Open Jam – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

FRI NOV 11

  • Donna the Buffalo with In Crowd – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
  • Eberwine – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

SAT NOV 12

  • Black Violin: Give Thanks tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
  • Odd Atrocity and Mala Sangre – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
  • The Derek Davis Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Wasted Whiskey – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • Justin Gray – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • The Evan Dillion Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Backlog – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
  • The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Hellz Bellz – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • Uptown Fever – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

SUN NOV 13

  • Heathers: The Musical – Jamestown Community College’s Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
  • Akoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 14

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 16

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Movies at The Reg: The Good House – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

