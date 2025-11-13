WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 13, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com
THU NOV 13
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Shamus O’Donnell – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI NOV 14
- Donna the Buffalo with Driftwood, Jeff Erickson and Smilo & The Ghost – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Vinny and The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Davey O – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 15
- The Reg presents: Sing-a-Long-a Bohemian Rhapsody – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- ish with The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Chautauqua Youth Symphony (fall concert) – Washington Middle School – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Lenny & The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – The House That Jack Built – Greenhurst
- Hyde & Seek – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN NOV 16
- Lenny & The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Kallie & Kayla – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
TUE NOV 18
- Lenny & The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
WED NOV 19
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
