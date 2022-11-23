WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 23, 2022 – Thanksgiving Week

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
WED NOV 23
- In Crowd featuring Charity Nuse – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dan Baney – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Randy Graham and Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Midnight Recovery – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek
- Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
- Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
FRI NOV 25
- Dave Ahlquist – House That Jack Built – Jamestown
- SON – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT NOV 26
- Smilo and The Ghost – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN NOV 27
- Chautauqa Regional Youth Symphony – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON NOV 28
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
