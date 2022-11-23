WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 23, 2022 – Thanksgiving Week

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

WED NOV 23

In Crowd featuring Charity Nuse – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Dan Baney – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Randy Graham and Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Midnight Recovery – The Trillium Lodge – Cherry Creek

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

FRI NOV 25

Dave Ahlquist – House That Jack Built – Jamestown

SON – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT NOV 26

Smilo and The Ghost – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Erika & Jesse – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN NOV 27

Chautauqa Regional Youth Symphony – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bill Ward’s Sunday Sessions – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 28