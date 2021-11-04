WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown: November 4, 2021

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown: November 4, 2021

By Leave a Comment

The WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown, presenting entertainment events happening in the region. Brought to you as a public service of WRFA.

Friday, November 5

  • Good-Eyed Ear – Warren American Legion – Warren
  • Bill Ward and John Cross – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Stand Up Comedy with Steven Rogers, Live Album Recording – Lucy Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown
  • Warhol superstar Gerard Malanga Film, Poetry and Q&A Program – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

Saturday, November 6

  • Arts on Fire LIVE with Mike Brunacini – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Streaming on Facebook and Youtube
  • Gin Blossoms – Struthers Library Theater – Warren
  • Steve and Adam of the Probables – Warren American Legion – Warren

Sunday November 7

  • The Broadway Musical Million Dollar Quarter, ft. the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Wednesday, November 10

  • Movies at the Reg: The Velvet Underground Documentary – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.