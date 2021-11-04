WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown: November 4, 2021

The WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown, presenting entertainment events happening in the region. Brought to you as a public service of WRFA.
Friday, November 5
- Good-Eyed Ear – Warren American Legion – Warren
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Stand Up Comedy with Steven Rogers, Live Album Recording – Lucy Desi Tropicana Room – Jamestown
- Warhol superstar Gerard Malanga Film, Poetry and Q&A Program – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
Saturday, November 6
- Arts on Fire LIVE with Mike Brunacini – WRFA Radio – 107.9 FM and Streaming on Facebook and Youtube
- Gin Blossoms – Struthers Library Theater – Warren
- Steve and Adam of the Probables – Warren American Legion – Warren
Sunday November 7
- The Broadway Musical Million Dollar Quarter, ft. the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
Wednesday, November 10
- Movies at the Reg: The Velvet Underground Documentary – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
