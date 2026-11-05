WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 5, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU NOV 05

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI NOV 06

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dustin Francis – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The Untouchables Acoustic Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky acoustic – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Alyssa Hankey – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT NOV 07

Dirty Dozen Brass Band: 50 th Anniversary Tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

DJ Zeke Wooski – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Rockabilly Steve and the BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown

Black Water Blues – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tina Williams and Ed Croft – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Smokin’ 45 – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

The Riffriders – The Cooler – Sherman

Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Razz and Friends featuring Deena Winters – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Bill Ward – Grace and Abe’s – Westfield

SUN NOV 08

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE NOV 10

Memory Cafe with Sarah Brown-Millspaw – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

WED NOV 11