WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 9, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU NOV 09
- Infinity’s 25th Birthday performance event – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI NOV 10
- Lenny & the Landshark – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- Nick Slagle – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT NOV 11
- The Reg presents: The Magic of Motown – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- The Jays Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The High Life – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Kody & Herren – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN NOV 12
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON NOV 13
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED NOV 15
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
