WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 1, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 01
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI OCT 02
- The Beatlemaniacs – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Matt Boland & Jack – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Vinny & The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Jess Royer – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT OCT 03
- Crush – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Celoron Moose – Celoron
- Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tom & The Hooligans – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Sam Winterburger – The Cooler – Sherman
- Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Amythyst Kiah – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN OCT 04
- SON – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Johnny Gray – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
WED OCT 07
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Late Fame – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- KGB – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
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