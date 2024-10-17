WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 17, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI OCT 18
- Lenin-McCarthy – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow Band – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Blues Traveler – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
SAT OCT 19
- Blue Pearl and Lady Sarin Dippity present: “Ghouls, Ghouls, Ghouls: A Halloween Burlesque Spectacular” – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Those Guys – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Raedwold-Howland Bolton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- OsbornNash/Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN OCT 20
- The Groove Bros – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Derek & Angel – The Compass Bar and Grille – Sherman
WED OCT 22
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Cuckoo – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply