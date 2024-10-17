WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 17, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI OCT 18

Lenin-McCarthy – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow Band – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Blues Traveler – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

SAT OCT 19

Blue Pearl and Lady Sarin Dippity present: “Ghouls, Ghouls, Ghouls: A Halloween Burlesque Spectacular” – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Those Guys – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Raedwold-Howland Bolton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

OsbornNash/Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 20

The Groove Bros – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Derek & Angel – The Compass Bar and Grille – Sherman

WED OCT 22