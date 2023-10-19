WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 19, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU OCT 19
- Arts on Fire LIVE featuring St. Vith – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts/YouTube – Jamestown
- Catch Phrase – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI OCT 20
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Miller and the Other Sinners Trio /Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
SAT OCT 21
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Nick Slagle – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: Beetlejuice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 22
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
MON OCT 23
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 25
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Movies at The Reg: A Haunting In Venice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply