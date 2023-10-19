WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 19, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 19

Arts on Fire LIVE featuring St. Vith – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts/YouTube – Jamestown

Catch Phrase – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI OCT 20

Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Miller and the Other Sinners Trio /Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

SAT OCT 21

Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Nick Slagle – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: Beetlejuice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 22

Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

MON OCT 23

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 25