WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 7, 2021

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU OCT 07
- The Karl/Marks Show – GoodTime Saloon – Jamestown
FRI OCT 08
- Adam Gould and Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
SAT OCT 09
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
- DTO – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons Restaurant and Nightclub – Ellicottville
- Nerds Gone Wild and XOXO Pop Band – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Nights of the Living Reg: Rosemary’s Baby – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 10
- The Yachtfathers – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
- Tommy Z Band – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville
MON OCT 11
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 13
- Movies at The Reg: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
