WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 7, 2021

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 07

  • The Karl/Marks Show – GoodTime Saloon – Jamestown

FRI OCT 08

  • Adam Gould and Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

SAT OCT 09

  • Porcelain Busdrivers – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
  • DTO – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons Restaurant and Nightclub – Ellicottville
  • Nerds Gone Wild and XOXO Pop Band – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
  • Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Nights of the Living Reg: Rosemary’s Baby – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 10

  • The Yachtfathers – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville
  • Tommy Z Band – Holiday Valley – Ellicottville

MON OCT 11

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 13

  • Movies at The Reg: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

