WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 9, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 09

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 10

The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Rick Magee and Brian Butler – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Terry Lee Goffee’s tribute to Johnny Cash – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 11

The Reg presents: Puppy Pals LIVE On Stage – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Keith Medley – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers/Flight – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Trever Wilkins – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Sweet Jane Band Duo – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

The Hallow Society – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA

We Speak Canadian – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

Bad Habit – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

SUN OCT 12

The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

Iron Eyes Experience – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

WED OCT 15