WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 15, 2022

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 15
- Third Thursday summer concert series featuring Cee Brown Experience and Jonny Evans – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI SEP 16
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- XOXO Pop Band – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 17
- The Reg presents: The Magic of Michael Grandinetti – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown
- Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Dom Martyr and Afrobeta- The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Mindy Davey – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown
- SON – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Corey Hagstrom – The Fish – Bemus Point
- The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN SEP 18
- Jeremy Jaeger – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Only Humen – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point
MON SEP 19
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 21
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Fire of Love – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
