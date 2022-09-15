WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 15, 2022

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 15

Third Thursday summer concert series featuring Cee Brown Experience and Jonny Evans – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Nick Nasibyan Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI SEP 16

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

XOXO Pop Band – The Fish – Bemus Point

Michael Gerholdt – Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 17

The Reg presents: The Magic of Michael Grandinetti – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Sixpence – Jamestown Public Market – Jamestown

Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Dom Martyr and Afrobeta- The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Mindy Davey – Lost Recording Studio – Jamestown

SON – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Miller and the Other Sinners – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Corey Hagstrom – The Fish – Bemus Point

The Untouchables – The Fish – Bemus Point

Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN SEP 18

Jeremy Jaeger – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Only Humen – The Fish – Bemus Point

Adam McKillip – The Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

MON SEP 19

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 21